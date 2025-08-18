In Whose Name? Everything we know about Kanye West's upcoming documentary

A new Kanye West documentary is on its way, and fans are braced for the controversial rapper to get into the details of his most highly-publicised moments.

In Whose Name? is a docu-film by 18-year-old Nico Ballesteros, who captured some of West's (now known as Ye) most intimate moments, including his mental health struggles.

"Immersed in Kanye West (Ye's) world of extremes for 6 years, Nico Ballesteros documented over 3,000 hours, bearing witness to brilliance, breakdowns, triumphs, turmoil, paranoia, and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye's world", the synopsis reads.

In the trailer, we see the 48-year-old say he's been "off meds five months now", before getting into a feud with now-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who says his personality has "changed".

“Your personality was not like this a few years ago,” she sobs.

“I would rather be dead than be on medication…” he vows. “Either they destroy me or I destroy it.. I’m almost like a masochist… I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!”

The rapper was diagnosed with bipolar in 2016, and has since pinned it on a number of controversies he's been involved with, including antisemitism and supporting Donald Trump.

“For a shy kid, the camera became both a shield and a window, a way to channel my introspection while still engaging with the world,” Ballesteros said in a statement.

“Ye has always had someone filming him too, a lens between him and the noise. Maybe that’s why we understood each other without saying much. I was able to fade into the background, stay present, the camera always rolling, catching moments outside the public performance.”

West now lives a relatively elusive life with new wife, Bianca Censori, who has become synonymous with distasteful public fashion stunts.

However, the documentary may just provide fans with the answers they're looking for.

Watch the trailer here:

When is the Kanye West documentary released?

In Whose Name? will be released on 19 September 2025.

Where can I watch the Kanye West documentary?

The film will be shown on 1,000 screens across the US on September 19 in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theater chains. It's not yet known which theaters will be showing it.

