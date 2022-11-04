Fans were ecstatic to learn about Taylor Swift's first stadium tour in five years – so much so, millennial brides are reconsidering their wedding dates.

Following her surprise album last month, Swift took to Twitter with the exciting announcement.

In a tweet on Tuesday (November 1), the singer said she was "enchanted" to announce her Eras Tour, "a journey through the music eras" of her career, "past and present."

She added: "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Unfortunately, Swift's 2023 tour dates are coinciding with the weddings of super fans.

One TikTok user took to the platform to say they're "feeling so sorry for any millennial woman out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these," while showing a list of the hotly anticipated tour dates.









The viral clip was flooded with hundreds of comments from concerned fans, with one saying: "I’m not kidding we are trying to convince my sister to move her wedding up a day."

"Canceled court house," another said, before adding: "Save so much money. Floor seats!!!"

"MY FRIENDS WEDDING IS THE DAY THE TOUR IS IN MY CITY I died finding out," a third added, while another was panicking as the Swift's date fell on her due date.

Another candidly said: "Weddings can be rescheduled. Stadium tours are non negotiable."



It didn't take long before TikTokers started stitching the viral video, with one fan sharing a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother.

When she put forward a selection of possible wedding dates, her mother jokingly replied: "Should I see if Taylor Swift has a conflict with June 2?"



@notmaggieg #duet with @emdoodlesandstuff my villain origin story. I fear i manifested this @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation





She replied, "Yes, make sure Taylor is free lol What if [she] announces her tour is in Chicago and I have to pick between the 2 lol."

The follow-up screenshot showed her wedding invitation for June 2, followed by the TikToker screaming into a pillow.

