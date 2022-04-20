Texas Senator Ted Cruz offered people the strange image of "Mickey and Pluto going at it" when discussing Disney's opposition to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill'.

On Monday, Cruz hosted a live recording of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz at the University of Alabama where he took questions from the audience, one of which related to Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"Do you think it's appropriate to call someone a groomer if they're trying to teach sexual material to children?" A person asked the Senator.

The 51-year-old Senator said there is a distinction between real pedophiles and those teaching children about gay people and sex, but "there is also an effort from the left to sexualize everything."

During his answer, Cruz said that those who oppose the bill, like Disney, are trying to push a political agenda and used an interesting example from his imagination to explain it.

"I think there are people who are misguided trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, you know, in every episode now they’re gonna have, you know, Mickey and Pluto going at it," Cruz said.

"These are kids and you know, you could always shift to Cinemax if you want that," Cruz added.

Senator Cruz's statement imagining an extreme scenario that is unlikely to happen caused a stir on social media where people criticized the statement.

Many pointed out how strange the image Cruz produced was.





Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill was approved in March by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Upon the bill's approval, many expressed their dissatisfaction with it and encouraged Disney to do the same. Shortly thereafter, Disney CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill and apologized to employees for the delayed response.

Those who support the bill were extremely upset with Disney speaking out against it.

