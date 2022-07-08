As the Gentleminions trend has taken off among Gen Z, one teenager has claimed he would “regret it for the rest of my life” if he didn’t take part in it.

The TikTok trend involves groups of, usually, teenage boys turning up to the cinema to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru dressed in suits and mimicking the minions.

Some cinemas have gone as far as banning groups dressed in “formal attire” as the trend has reportedly left children “in tears”.

But one teenager has said that if he didn’t participate in the trend he would have regretted it for the rest of his days.

Sam Hart, a year 10 student at Mosman High School in Australia, organised a cinema trip with a group of friends specifically so they could take part in the Gentleminions trends.

Writing a piece in the Sydney Morning Herald, Hart explained: “I first heard about the trend of teenagers dressing up in their best suits to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest release in the MCU (Minions Cinematic Universe), via TikTok.

“My friends and I immediately thought that if we didn’t engage in it, we’d regret it for the rest of our lives. We talked it out, set a date and arrived in our formal outfits.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the trend, young suited and booted lads have been seen riding escalators in line formation and throwing Minions symbols with their hands.

Hart admitted that he borrows some of his dad’s threads and said the ensemble was inspired by Peaky Blinders.

He wrote: “'My outfit mainly consisted of my dad's clothes, with my hat being a recent addition that I had bought for the opening night of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“My attire was very much inspired by my favourite character from my favourite show, Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders.”

While watching the film, he said he and his friends “felt an almost primal wave as the first round of claps and cheers washed over us, caught up in a sea of whooping and whistling”.

He continued: “The movie had this ability to connect everyone in this almost, for lack of a better word, celestial way.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.