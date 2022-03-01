A televangelist has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.

Pat Robertson came out of retirement to make the claims on The 700 Club on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Monday.

The 91-year-old said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately.”

He added that “God is getting ready to do something amazing”, and said Putin is setting up Ukraine as a “staging ground for one of the armies” ahead of the end times.

He continued: “Is Putin crazy? Perhaps. But God says I am going to put hooks in your jaws, I am gonna draw you into this battle whether you like it or not.

“And he’s being compelled after the move into the Ukraine, he’s being compelled to move again to get a land bridge and then across the Dardanelles with Turkey and watch what’s going to happen next.

“You read your Bible, because it’s coming to pass.”

This isn’t the first time Robertson has warned of Biblical disaster.

His previous predictions include the world ending in 1982 and 2007, a tsunami hitting the US in 2006, “mass killings” in America in 2007, and claimed an asteroid would strike the globe after Trump was re-elected in 2020, according to The Daily Beast.

Clearly, none of his predictions came to pass.

Commenting on his bizarre remarks about Ukraine, columnist Ahmed Baba said: “Imagine coming out of retirement just for this hot take”.

“They have been saying we are in the end times for as long as I have been alive. Every major world event that has occurred, they have said was the precursor to the final whatever it is. We are all still here,” another commented.

