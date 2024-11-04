People stunned after learning how much a $140,000 Tesla is worth after two years

A man who purchased a Tesla for $140,000 was left horrified after learning how much the vehicle was worth just two years later.

Elon Musk’s automotive company hasn’t been without its controversies , recently facing a lawsuit over an alleged copyright infringement and having to recall its Cybertruck vehicles over fears it could unintentionally accelerate.

A YouTuber was recently left stunned after having his Tesla Model S Plaid appraised by the company and finding out how much it was worth two years after buying it.

Kyle Conner, who runs the YouTube channel Out of Spec Reviews, bought his Telsa for $140,000 in 2022 and shared an appraisal by Tesla on its worth now.

TikToker Chris Pearce broke down the appraisal in a viral video, explaining that the car had 37,000 miles on it and Tesla would offer him just $46,400 for it.

“That’s a loss of $94,000, or 67 per cent, of its original value. The appraisal came straight from Tesla, so it could be a low-ball offer, but even [car resale] sites like Edmunds or Consumer Reports wouldn’t give him more than $59,000 at the absolute highest,” Pearce explained.

Pearce then found a comparable petrol vehicle and analysed its level of depreciation over the same amount of time.

“The BMW M5 CS came out in 2022, the same year [as the Tesla], for around $140,000 – the exact same price. It’s not a perfect comparison but they’re both saloon performance sedans.”

He continued: “If you go on any of those sites I mentioned, you can buy the M5 CS for [up to] $140,000, today. Meaning this car has depreciated maybe $10,000.”

Pearce concluded: “Lesson here – if you’re going to buy a Tesla, an expensive Tesla, don’t buy it brand new. Let someone else eat the depreciation for you.”

