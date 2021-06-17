Gorilla Glue girl launches her own line of hair care products

Tessica Brown became better-known as the ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ after she posted a viral TikTok video of the sticky situation she landed in after using the spray version of the glue on her hair after running out of hairspray.

But she’s making the most of her 15-minutes of fame, and has now launched her own line of hair care products.

In a post on Instagram, she recounted her viral moment before discussing that she had been working on a hair care line called Forever Hair for months - specifically a $18 growth-stimulating hair oil.

“I’m so excited to share with y’all my amazing hair product I’ve been working on for months that helped my hair grow and keeps my scalp healthy, “Forever Hair”. Ya all know I how I love my hair products, and I cannot wait for you to try them,” she said, in part, on her post.

Forever Hair also includes a $14 setting spritz that will give a “firm, flake-free hold with lasting shine.”

The brand website also showcases merchandise such as hoodies and sweatpants that say ‘Bonded for Life” and T-shirts with a cartoonized version of herself and the Gorilla Glue spray can.

The website also teases an upcoming edge control product which is not available at the moment.

The mother of five received a huge following after capturing the internet with her story of applying the Gorilla Glue to her hair, which seemed like the best move.

However, she realized that her hair couldn’t move, nor could she remove the product from her hair using standard shampoos and conditioners. It ended up causing her hair to remain in the style she had it in for almost a month.

Amid the debacle, Brown faced accusations that she made the TikTok videos for clout. She has denied those accusations, insisting that the original video was a call for help because she didn’t know what else to do.

In February, she spoke to ET Online, and said the following: “Who in their right mind would say, ‘oh well, let me just spray this in my head and become famous overnight?’ Never!... Who would want them to do that? I needed somebody to tell me how to take this off. That’s all it was.”

The original video went viral after being viewed over 50.5 million times, continue to document her journey. Eventually, she got the Gorilla Glue surgically removed from her scalp by Ghanian American plastic surgeon Michael Obeng in Los Angeles, California.

With the launch of her hair care line venture, Brown is confidently showing her hair growth which she credits as using the hair growth oil for two months.

“My scalp feels amazing; my hair is already growing back. I’m telling you, this oil has been a lifesaver,” said Brown.

We love to see it!

Check out ForeverHair’s website here for more information.