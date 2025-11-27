Terrifying clip proves why you shouldn't deep-fry a turkey this Thanksgiving

A resurfaced clip from Phoenix Fire Department is going viral this Thanksgiving, showing you just how horribly wrong deep-frying a frozen turkey can go.

In the demonstrative clip, fire fighters drop the festive bird into hot oil, before flames immediately roar into the air, completely losing any sight of them.

“This, of course, is the worst-case scenario, a lot of elements go into this,” the department say, but warn it's a very real possibility and a practice people should avoid.

