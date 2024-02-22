Thierry Henry gobsmacked by 2007 Kate Abdo clip

Thierry Henry was left gobsmacked at seeing what Kate Abdo was doing in 2007, which left fellow football pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher in hysterics too.

The four appeared on CBS' coverage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (February 21), with a segment on the popular American football show dedicated to looking at what the panel were up to in 2007.

That's because Barcelona's Lamine Yamal was born then, and was aged 16 years and 223 days when making his Champions League debut in the 1-1 draw at Napoli in the first leg of a last 16 clash, the youngest player to ever start a knockout round game in the competition.

That got CBS producers thinking - what were the panel up to in 2007? And the panel's reaction to seeing what Kate Abdo was up to is hilarious.

The segment started off with a look at Henry, Carragher and Richards.

Abdo revealed Henry had left Arsenal that summer to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window, Carragher was named Liverpool player of the year for the 2006/7 season for the third time and Richards was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award that same season, missing out to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Richards then asked Abdo: "What were you doing in 2007?"

And a showreel of hers from then started to play.

The studio then erupted into fits of laughter as footage of her previous work as a sports anchor and Top Magazine played out, while Abdo held her head in her hands.

Henry was left gobsmacked and could barely believe what he was seeing.

After barely being able to contain his laughter, Richards then asked if the first clip could be played again of her presenting on Top Magazine, to the protestation of Abdo before, sure enough, it was replayed.

He then reenacts the segment in the CBS Studio!

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel