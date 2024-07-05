Tiffany Gomas celebrates one year of the 'most embarrassing day' of her life

By now, everyone is familiar with the name Tiffany Gomas – or if not, maybe the phrase "that m*********** back there is not real" might ring a bell.

In what feels like a distant memory, Gomas catapulted to internet fame after being captured during an outburst on an American Airlines flight last year.

The real estate and marketing executive was captured pacing up the aisle and desperately wanting to leave the aircraft, saying: "There's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that m*********** back there is not real."

Gomas later apologised for the outburst, and finally revealed what she saw – a far cry from conspiracy theories that believed it was associated with shapeshifting behaviour. Even one innocent man caught the brunt of it, as people pondered Who is the guy in the green hoodie?

To mark a year anniversary since the plane drama, she wrote on X/Twitter: "One year anni of the most embarrassing day of my life. Cheers to many more," alongside a laugh-crying emoji and clinking glasses emoji.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared a snap of her boarding a plane:

Off the back of going viral for all of the wrong reasons, Gomas launched her own merch with "100 per cent of sales proceeds are going to the Hawaii Community Foundation."



As for what Gomas actually saw, Gomas lifted the lid on her experience during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast last November.

"I literally did not see anything," she revealed. "It was an expression of speech."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.