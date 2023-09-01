Tiffany Gomas, the woman behind the viral "not real" rant on board an American Airlines flight, has now released merchandise to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday (31 August), the marketing executive shared a snap of herself in the T-shirt.

"I’m so proud to support Maui Strong through Branding Aloha’s T-shirt fundraiser," she wrote. "There is so much healing and rebuilding to do. Do your small part to help and get your T-shirt today for $36. 100% of sales proceeds are going to the Hawaii Community Foundation".



The post was flooded with comments praising Gomas for her efforts.

"Way to use your platform. Beautiful inside and out," one commented, while another added: "Just bought some! Awesome you’re supporting Maui!"

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists took no time in accusing her of not being the real Tiffany Gomas.





One person wrote: "But is the shirt real though?"

Another said: "I’m telling you right now this not same woman"

A third added: "Maui dies but your doppelganger lives on."

The 38-year-old was recently spotted boarding her first flight since the 2 July incident in which she claimed a fellow passenger wasn't real.

Gomas told TMZ she felt a little bit of anxiety" being in the airport again, before responding to a question on what she actually saw on that initial flight.

Gomas told the reporter that she had been told she "cannot comment on it right now."

When asked whether people could expect an interview, she said: "The rate it's going, I feel like it's gonna have to happen. There's some things in the works, mostly non-profit charity stuff."

Despite Gomas remaining tight-lipped on what she actually saw, she said she "100 per cent" was getting off the plane, and still stands by that decision.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



