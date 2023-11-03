Tiffany Gomas finally reveals what she saw during 'horrible moment' on plane

Tiffany Gomas has finally revealed what she saw on the plane during her "not real" rant earlier this year.

To recap, the marketing executive demanded to get off an American Airlines flight in July after pointing towards her seat and claiming "that motherf**ker back there is not real."

The phrase became a viral catchphrase overnight with a string of memes and merchandise taking over social media.

The footage divided the internet, with some finding it hilarious; others finding it distressing and more people being freaked out – especially conspiracy theorists, who believed she was referring to a shapeshifter.

Nevertheless, the one question that brought everyone together was: What did she actually see?

Months went by, and Gomas apologised for using profanity and shared plans to raise awareness on "mental health and standing up against cyberbullying" going forward.

However, there was still no answer to the big question.

That was until now...

In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Gomas said she hadn't spoken about the incident because she found it "cringe".

VIRAL AIRPLANE LADY TIFFANY GOMAS TELLS US WHAT SHE SAW ON THE PLANE youtu.be

She went on to explain how she had gotten into a "little bit of an altercation" with a fellow passenger and had "spiralled out of control".

"It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying," she continued.



When asked who, or what, she saw on that flight, she underwhelmingly told the hosts, she saw nothing.

"I literally did not see anything," she said. "It was an expression of speech."

"They’re making me look bat s***. And given, I did, I did look absolutely crazy but, no — I was in my feels, needed to get that off that, I was highly distressed. Not a good look," she continued.

Gomas admitted it would have been "much cooler" if her story lived up to the online hype. But sadly, it was one huge misunderstanding.

