AirBnb host baffled by guest who couldn't open fridge door

An Airbnb host has gone viral after sharing messages from a confused guest who couldn’t open the fridge door or use the stove correctly.

TikToker Michelle (@theflowertruck) posted the video captioned "I just need to know if my Airbnb guest is okay", which has received over 4.8 million views for the guest’s bewildering behaviour.

The guest, a young woman, sent Michelle a series of amusing text messages as she thought the fridge was locked and the stove wasn’t working.

@theflowertruck It's the lock on the fridge for me.

She asked via text: "I just wanted to confirm if I could use the refrigerator because it’s locked?"



When Michelle explained there is no luck and she may have been opening it from the wrong side, the guest replied: "OK yes sorry."

Next, it was the stove. The guest told Michelle it wasn’t working, but, she just had to turn the heat up as the host explained.

@theflowertruck Reply to @fetty_mont Fridge reveal and Airbnb tour part 1

@theflowertruck Reply to @starsonedge fridge reveal

Finally, the food delivery. The guest asked Michelle if she accidentally received her food instead as she couldn’t find where the delivery driver had dropped it, but (as you can guess) she just hadn’t looked thoroughly enough.

She even managed to miss the large footsteps in the snow that lead to her food.

The comment section were just as confused and amused by the guest’s antics.

One user said: "Tried to get ingredients, tried to cook food, then decided to order delivery. 0/3 finished successfully."

Another commented: "Your guest was definitely two children in a trench coat."

Another added: "'Hey Michelle, can you stay the night with me because I'm frightened?' 'No. Sorry.' 'OK thanks.'"

One sympathetic user suggested that her guest may have been new to the country, therefore, finding it difficult to understand how appliances work, to which Michelle replied.

In another TikTok which has over 20,000 views, she said: "It was all in good fun and, at the end of the day, I would rather a guest communicate too much than not enough.

"I’d rather them ask questions than break something, cause damage or something along those lines. So, I really hope that if the guest does ever see the video, she understands it was in good fun."



Michelle also made a small update to the welcome sign in her AirBnb, changing it from "welcome to my AirBnb" to "fridge opens on the left".



@theflowertruck Reply to @ashaffliction little update to the welcome message.

