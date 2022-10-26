Experts have warned against a "dangerous" trend making its way across TikTok called 'mouth taping', a belief that taping your mouth closed while you sleep reaps the benefits.

The so-called beauty hack has taken the platform by storm, with many influencers suggesting it trains the mind to breathe through the nose – supposedly helping against bad breath and gum disease. Further claims suggest it's the key to anti-ageing.

In one TikTok, which racked up 4.4 million views, @isabelle.lux said: "I tape my mouth shut every single day… Sleeping properly is really important to anti-ageing and looking and feeling your best."

Surprisingly, some viewers were in favour of the trend, with one saying their husband "mouth tapes".

"I like to start conversations with him after he tapes his mouth so he can’t talk back," they joked.

Another asked: "Why am I considering this?"

Meanwhile, a third wasn't buying into the "hack" whatsoever, brutally writing: "If I’m at the point of desperation where I have to tape my mouth shut to keep from ageing I think at that point id probably just pay for therapy".

With tens of millions of views under #mouthtaping alone, experts have since spoke out about the potential dangers.

Sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told CNN: “If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous.”

“There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful — and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it,” Dasgupta added.

If a person is desperate to try it out for themselves, Dasgupta advises to be evaluated for obstructive sleep apnea first.

