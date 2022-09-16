Nine-year-old TikTok sensation Everleigh Rose's dad, Tommy Smith, has died aged 29.

On Thursday (15 September), Everleigh’s mom, Savannah LaBrant, 29, took to her Instagram to share the tragic news.

She also asked her followers to “pray” for her 9-year-old daughter following the devastating loss.

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely,” LaBrant captioned the post.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.”

LaBrant and Smith dated from 2012 to 2016 and gave birth to Everleigh in December 2012.

She then married YouTube star Cole LaBrant in July 2017, and the couple had three children together - Posie, 3, Zealand, 2, and Sunday, three months.

The couple has become well-known sharing their daily family life with 29.3 million followers on TikTok and 13.1 million subscribers on YouTube.



Tommy's cause of death was not revealed. But his obituary claimed that it happened 'unexpectedly.'

"Tommy gained his wings unexpectedly. He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family, and friend to all.

"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely."

Tommy's girlfriend, Courtney Santaella, also shared a heartbreaking tribute to him noting that he “taught” her “so much.”

“'What I do know for sure is that I would not be the woman I am today without you. You taught me so much, and I am forever thankful that you came into my life and that we were able to make so many amazing memories together...” she wrote.

Everleigh seemed to be close with her father before he passed away.

In July, she posted a video on YouTube where she said she was thankful two have two dads.

“One made me, and one raised me,” she said, before adding: ”I love it.”

The LaBrant family has been in the mix with controversies in the past.

In 2018, they were slammed after they were caught pretending to be forced to evacuate their home during the California wildfires - which left thousands of people with nowhere to live.

And in April, Savannah and Cole faced backlash for comparing abortion to the Holocaust in a documentary uploaded to their channel.



