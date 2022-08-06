A hotel worker has warned people against using remote controls, glasses, and bedspreads in hotels.

Posting on TikTok, she spoke of the things she would never do in a hotel, and she made hotels sound pretty gross.

She warned: "I would never use the remote control without first wiping it down with my own Clorox wipe. Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?"

She added she would "never use the glasses in the room... without washing them first",

And she revealed: “I would never sit on the bedspread. I would never make myself comfortable on the bedspread. That thing comes off the first minute I walk into the hotel. Those things are not washed often.”

Although she did note some upscale hotels now tend to use easily washable flat sheets, actual bedspreads should always be approached with caution, as "those things get cleaned maybe once a year.”

Her thoughts were part of five hotel tips. Her other tips were less revolting, and included ways to use a hotel points programme and remembering to add all the names of guests staying in a room to a reservation. But it was her hygiene tips that resonated with viewers.

Commenting on the video, people agreed with her tips.

One said: "I worked housekeeping for years I would never stay at a hotel without cleaning the entire room myself."

"Bedspread and decorative pillows come off immediately!" another said.

And a third said: "I work in hotels! The bedspread comes off first for me too!!!"

