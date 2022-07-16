A viral TikTok clip of an OnlyFans model fixing her underwear in the middle of a supermarket has left people baffled.

Posted by Natalie Reynolds (@nataliereynoldsx), known for her risqué content on the adult subscription site, the short clip shows her standing in her underwear in front of a Walmart checkout.

Her bored-looking partner is shown standing in front of her adjusting her bra and thong while stunned shoppers look over as they pay for their groceries.

Reynolds frequently posts similar content to her 5.2 million followers, posing in public places such as supermarkets and car washes. "We love shopping at Walmart," she captioned the video.

@nataliereynoldsx we love shopping at walmart #fyp #fakebody @zackandnat





The clip has reached a jaw-dropping 16.8 million views, along with thousands of comments filled with strong reactions. Some said the model was "running out of ideas", while other humoured that her partner "looks so over it".

"It is bonkers to me that people can take videos like this in a public setting with like zero shame," one said, while another urged Reynolds to "Apologize to everyone in that store and pay for their groceries."



One sceptical user accused the clip of being edited, saying: "It’s a green screen because the guys head goes through the lights and they are outlined in white."

Others highlighted a more serious issue, accusing TikTok of bias in the flagging system.

They said: "I really don’t understand how that can stay on TikTok but so many of my mutuals that are indigenous creators, Black creators, disabled creators, get their fucking accounts taken down and banned permanently."

Indy100 reached out to Natalie Reynolds for comment.



