A TikTok prankster got himself into a sticky situation after picking the wrong person to mess around with.
TikToker Jay (@jaykindafunny8) has over 23.2m followers and posts with millions of views where he plays some pranks on the public - from ruining someone's dinner to crashing into people's shopping trolleys and throwing pillows in shop aisles - with his target either laughing in response, walking away confused or getting angry.
When Jay headed to the hardware store, it appears he underestimated who he was pulling his latest prank on as the guy got so angry with him that he threw him to the ground.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
It all began when the trickster used what looked like a PVC pipe and a long megaphone which he has used before to shout his catchphrase "muñañyo."
Only this time, he didn't get to the end of this prank because before he knew it, the guy quickly reacted by lifting Jay up and slamming him to the floor.
It was Jay who was caught off guard this time, as he could be heard screaming "it's just a joke" as the man then pinned him down on the floor after the TikToker got decked.
Of course, the video quickly went viral and has received 5.9m views on Twitter where the account Out of Context Human shared the clip and has provoked a mixed reaction in regards to how the guy responded to Jay's prank.
Many felt that Jay got what he deserved and the guy's reaction serves as a warning as to what can happen when you try to mess with random members of the public.
This idiot deserved every second. His aaaahhh is like music to my ears.https://twitter.com/NoContextHumans/status/1505083234320855041\u00a0\u2026— Michael (@Michael) 1647978921
People doing these kinds of pranks in a country where it\u2019s legal to own a gun .. he\u2019s lucky— John Scott (@John Scott) 1647684589
Don\u2019t mess with random people. He got off light.— TV\u2019s Frank (@TV\u2019s Frank) 1647675140
That guy could have PTSD who knows. Basically don\u2019t mess with others it may be a joke but obviously this guy didn\u2019t think it was funny.— Authorofbible (@Authorofbible) 1647690012
The trend of harassing random people in stores should end like this more often.https://twitter.com/NoContextHumans/status/1505083234320855041\u00a0\u2026— Ryaninabox \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Ryaninabox \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1647708150
While other felt that guy's reaction was over the top and unnecessary
Massive over reaction, yeh don't fuck with people, but also if someone pranks you, it really isn't a BJJ situation, guy reacted like he was under attack or threatened somehow? Ridiculous— Don't Trip (@Don't Trip) 1647677379
Man makes a loud noise and another man tackles him to the floor and half the people in the comments consider this an OK response? Madness.— Martin Coad (@Martin Coad) 1647675465
Slightly over the top big man— Michael Scotch \u26ab\ufe0f\u26aa\ufe0f (@Michael Scotch \u26ab\ufe0f\u26aa\ufe0f) 1647713984
Some people felt that the entire scenario was scripted so didn't comment on the guy's reaction.
why do people in the comments believe this isn't acted\n\nlike goddamn that might be the softest reaction I have ever seen— Fourside \ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea (@Fourside \ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea) 1647692181
Not fake at all...#sarcasmhttps://twitter.com/NoContextHumans/status/1505083234320855041\u00a0\u2026— Sam (@Sam) 1647690966
Despite being pinned to the ground, it seems Jay luckily managed to get over this particular prank backfiring as he has been posting more pranks to his TikTok - so it looks like this experience hasn't put him off.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.