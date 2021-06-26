This TikTok trend perfectly describes every friendship dynamic

A new viral trend on TikTok has people sharing their funny takes on the different qualities every person has in their friendships.

People have been using the 1972 song ‘Dedicated to the One I Love’ by The Mamas & Papas to share their relatable friendship traits.

Every video starts with the band singing the lyrics, “Each time I go to bed” before revealing two stick men with one have the opposite quality to the other.

After all, you know what they say - opposites attract.

And this seems to be the case with most friendships, as this TikTok style has received millions of views.

Here are some of our favourites from the trend.

“I’m to scared to order” “Give me the damn phone”

Every friendship has one person that is more confident and outgoing than the other.

Nothing can display this more than whenever ordering food - you’re either the friend that is too socially awkward to order or you’re the self-assured friend who insists on ordering on behalf of both of you.

That’s exactly what TikToker Jessie shared in her viral rendition of the trend, one of her stick men says “I’m too scared to order” while the other tells them “Give me the damn phone.”

Apparently, this is a popular friendship dynamic as the TikTok has 8m views and over 984,000 likes in agreement.

*Says stupid idea* *Loves stupid idea*

If you’re not constantly encouraging your friend’s stupid ideas - are you even best friends?

TikToker Fin Brewer created a video for this trend, at the beginning Brewer wrote: “You are lying if this isn’t the best FRIENDSHIP.”

The video then shows one stick man with text above his head “Says stupid idea,” while the other one has text saying “Loves stupid idea.”

Of course, we’ve all egged on our friend’s stupid idea at some point, and this is reflected with the 2.3m views, and 380,000 likes the TikTok received.

Nice to know that most friendships share this chaotic energy.

*Takes 3 days to reply* *Takes 2 secs to reply*

Communication is key to a friendship - but some are better at than others.

TikToker, Kayla Brook highlighted this with her video joking about how long it takes two friends to reply to each other.

One stick man “Takes 3 days to reply” while the other one is on the opposite end of the spectrum as it “Takes [them] 2 sec to reply.”

It’s something that most can relate to as the TikTok has 8.9m views, and 1.5m likes with a hundred thousand comments.

“Can do math” “Can’t do math”

Each friend has their strengths and weaknesses and it seems that this particularly varies when it comes to the topic of maths.

According to TikToker, Guvo, “the best friendships” are the ones where one person “can do math” and other “can’t do math.”

Life is all about balance, after all.

Most of us seem to relate to this friendship dynamic as the TikTok has 3.5m views, and 790,000 likes.

“Divorced parents” “Married parents”

With nearly half of all marriages ending in divorce nowadays, it’s not wonder that this is a popular friendship trait.

TikToker Joe shared an image of two stickmen - one which says “Divorced parents” and the other that says “Married parents.”

Statistically he is not wrong and the stats on his videos prove it - with over 3.9m views, and 751,000 likes.

“The tall one” “The short one”

What’s a height difference between friends, eh?

Guess you could say that this is another statistically probability, where someone has got to be the “tall friend” and the other the “short friend.”

Which is what TikToker, Cain Trent pointed out using the two stickmen to highlight this physical characteristic that exists in some friendships.

At the start he captioned in the video: “The best friendships always look like this.”

With the TikTok achieving 2.7m views, and over 527,000 likes, it appears that the “tall” and “short” friends are a common occurrence.

Overall, this trend has caused the song “Dedicated to the One I Love” by The Mamas & Papas to be used over 33,000 times with people creating their own TikTok’s suggesting what friendship dynamics are the best.