A guide to all of the 'quiet' trends taking over TikTok

TikTok is a breeding ground for new trends – whether that be recipes, home decor, cleaning hacks or full-on movements created by users.

If you're an avid TikToker, chances are you have come across 'quietness' taking over. More often than not, it's connected to corporate life and how many millennials and Gen Z are turning their backs on traditional hustle culture and creating their own rules.

A quick swipe through the platform and you'll be greeted with at least five new terms you've never heard of before, especially when it comes to the quiet trends. But no fear, we're here to break them down for you:

Quiet quitting

Hustle culture is over. Well, at least according to TikTokers, with people reeling back their work efforts to avoid burnout.

People are setting boundaries against working around the clock and putting in extra effort that typically gets them no recognition or financial gain.



It essentially means doing the job you are paid to do instead of quitting entirely.

Examples include leaving as soon as the clock hits 5pm, no longer responding to messages after work hours and putting an end to overanalysing emails from your boss.

It's not just restricted to jobs, either. People online have discussed quiet quitting relationships and friendships they feel they've outgrown.

Quiet luxury

There was a time in the early 2000s when clothes plastered in designer logos were all the rage. But now, TikTokers have denounced the trend.

Fashionistas are now embracing quiet luxury: a focus on high-quality fabrics and timeless garments that effortlessly ooze elegance.

It's about smelling and looking a million bucks "without flaunting it," according to Fashion Flunkee.

Quiet nourishing



"Apparently employers are not happy that entitled millennials are now engaging in behaviour known as 'quiet nourishing,'" TikToker Meg captioned a viral clip that racked up more than 200,000 views.

Quiet nourishing is the term used to describe workers taking a well-earned break to ensure they fuel their bodies during the working day – AKA, your lunch break.

While most people are entitled to a lunch break, the trend is poking fun at how some coworkers and senior members of staff make employees feel bad about having a snack or break.

One viewer joked: "You mean my mandatory lunch break that keeps me from boycotting and quietly quitting my job?"

Another shared: "My contract is for 40 hours but 8 AM to 5 PM is 45 hours. Best believe I’m taking an hour out of each day to eat and rest."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "You mean the lunch break they dock you for regardless but shame you for taking."













Quiet vacationing

People are now quiet vacationing. In fact, a staggering four in 10 millennials have confessed to doing so at some point in their working lives.

It's essentially workers who take some time to themselves without going through official work protocols.

In Ben Askins' argument, this isn't the fault of the worker.

"This says everything about their boss and working culture than it does about them," he said. "This is what bugs me about annual leave. Too often bosses often phrase it as 'ah, I'll let you have this date' – but it's like, no. They booked it off properly, they're allowed to do it. You're not allowed to guilt them, that's not fair."





On the contrary, there are also 'loud' methods of doing things: loud quitting (folks dramatically leaving their jobs and being vocal about their dissatisfaction), loud luxury (expressing extravagance and grandeur through style) and loud budgeting (confidently sharing your savings goals and what you're pulling back on financially).

