As monkeypox becomes an increasingly concerning virus, TikTokers who have been infected are using their platforms to dismantle misinformation and share their experience to educate others

One Chicago doctor, who goes by thatgaydoctor, recently got diagnosed with monkeypox and made a series of videos describing his infection and recovery.



"I wanted to post about this to spread awareness and remind people to check their bodies and especially during Pride month when there will be lots of large gatherings with lots of close human contact," he said.

Monkeypox is spread by close contact with an infection person according to the CDC.

Thatgaydoctor said he woke up with swollen lymph nodes, became fatigued during the day, had chills, and began breaking out in small lesions on his body.

After going to the ER and having the fluid-filled lesions tested, he isolated and took care of himself.

"I also want to do away with any stigma or embarrassment that anybody might have about getting any form of disease these things happen," he added.

Luckily, the TikTokers said his systemic symptoms only lasted 48-72 hours but he continued to isolate until his lesions crusted over the scabs fell off.

@thatgaydoctor Quick brief on monkeypox with first hand experience! #monkeypox





Matt Ford, an actor, writer, and singer, shared his experience on his TikTok as well as with BuzzFeed.

"This s*** sucks and you don't want it," Ford said in his video.

The TikToker explained that he had symptoms like a sore throat, cough, fever, chills, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes, and more. But the worst part was the painful lesions.

"There are also some in more sensitive areas, which often tend to be the most painful. As in, it was so painful I had to go to my doctor and get painkillers just to be able to go to sleep."

@jmatthiasford sry the sound was too appropriate #monkeypox #monkeypoxvirus #monkeypoxoutbreak #monkeypoxvaccine #CDC #WHO #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ





Ford encouraged people to get the smallpox vaccine to help prevent the spread of the virus. As of now, only people who have been in close contact with another person are eligible for the vaccine since there is limited supply.

Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox but not related to chickenpox. Although it has been around since 1970, a recent outbreak has put the virus back on the map.

This recent outbreak is associated with the gay and bisexual community however any person can get monkeypox regardless of sexual or gender orientation.

While monkeypox should be taken serious and people should take precaution when available, the virus is not considered extremely deadly as only one death has been reported out of 3413 confirmed cases since January 1st.

If you or a loved one believe you have monkeypox be sure to contact your doctor to get tested and isolate from other people.

