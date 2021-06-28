Woman joined a school trip to a prison after learning her date had been jailed

A woman joined a school trip to find a man who ghosted her on a dating app.

Taking to TikTok, Julia said she had gone “above and beyond” to get his attention by visiting the prison, but said she was thwarted by prison guards who kept men and women separate.

She said: “When I was in high school I was talking to this boy for like three months and then one day I hear nothing, like completely ghosted.​

“And I’m was like, ‘no baby, this isn’t about to happen’, so I messaged all his friends and I’m like, ‘where did he go?’.

“They said the same thing surprisingly, they were like, ‘I don’t know, we haven’t heard from him in a few days’ and I was like, ‘wait a minute - is this mother trucker in jail? Is he in jail?’”

“Turns out he was, and I was in high school during this time. Like, I know I’m stupid, but I heard the law club was going to take a field trip to the local county jail.

“Yes, I did exactly what you’re thinking. I joined the law club, went to every single meet, participated in every single event just so at the end of the semester I could go to the local jail for on a field trip.”

Speaking in a follow up video, she added: “So we get to the jail and I’m ready to see my man.

“We get inside and they’re like alright we’re going to separate you, one group is going to go to the women’s side and the other to the man's side.

“I’m like no, and they put me on the women’s side.

“I’m like, ‘no - teacher listen to me, I need to go to the man’s side - please don’t do me like this.”

Awkward.

If you want to see her recount her tale in full, you can do so here.