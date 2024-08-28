Tim Walz is younger than Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and people can't believe it

Age has played a huge part in the US election race so far, what with Joe Biden stepping down over concerns about his cognitive abilities and clinical psychologists offering warnings about Donald Trump too.

However, it’s Tim Walz’s age that people are now focusing on – but not in such a concerning way.

In fact, people are in disbelief on social media after learning his age after Walz made a big impact on the US political stage in such a short space of time.

Walz turned 60 back in April. That means he’s younger than both Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and people can’t quite believe it.

Social media user Cassandra Hartford posted a picture of Walz surrounded by Cruise and Pitt, writing: “Guy in the middle is the youngest. Wild.”

Cruise and Pitt are 62 and 60 respectively, both older than Walz.

“Hollywood vs ‘normal’ genetics,” one user replied to the post.

It comes after an interview Tim Walz did about gutters went viral. The Minnesota governor and running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris gave a wholesome interview about gutters and how to look after them – and it turns out it’s something he’s incredibly passionate about .

Meanwhile, his son Gus Walz has received an outpouring of support on social media after conservative commentator Ann Coulter cruelly called him “weird" in a now-deleted post.

The 17-year-old son of the Democrat vice presidential candidate was overcome with emotion as he watched his father give a speech on stage at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night (August 21).

