Gus Walz has received an outpouring of support on social media after conservative commentator Ann Coulter cruelly called him “weird" in a now-deleted post.

The 17-year-old son of Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was overcome with emotion as he watched his father give a speech on stage at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night (August 21).

With tears streaming down his face, Gus expressed his pride by jumping up from his seat as he declared: "That’s my Dad!" causing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The next day, controversial conservative commentator Ann Coulter took to X, formerly Twitter to share an article about Gus's emotional response which included a tearful photo of him.

"Talk about weird…” Coulter wrote alongside the article.

Soon social media users quickly leapt to Gus's defence and slammed Coutler for targeting the teenager and pointed out that he has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder.













Coulter later deleted the post and responded to some of the backlash, and claimed to be unaware of Gus's disabilities.



"Correct. I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s austistc [sic], but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny," she wrote.

In another post she denied she gave in to pressure to delete it: "No, it was a friend who told me. I’m on vacation and didn’t see any “pressure.” Democrats are the ones who decided it’s fine to call people 'weird.'"

Coulter wasn't the only conservative to call Gus names, as Trump delegate Mike Crispi took to X, formerly Twitter where he wrote in a now-deleted post: "Tim Walz stupid crying son isn’t the flex the left thinks it is.

“You raised your kid to be a puffy beta male. Congrats. Does Barron Trump cry? Nope. Does he love his father? Of course. That’s the types of values I want leading the country."

And he similarly came under fire for his comment.









Meanwhile, people continued to show their love for Gus showing his raw feelings and emotions.



Former First Lady, Michelle Obama described how "touched" she was by Gus's joy - "Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus," she wrote.

"Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives."

















Previously, Tim Walz and his wife Gwen exclusively opened up to Peopleabout Gus's disabilities which they described as his "secret power."

"It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power," the couple said.

