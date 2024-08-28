Tim Walz's 'incredible' rant about gutters might be the best thing you see today

Tim Walz has his head in the gutter, and he has some very strong opinions on home maintenance.

The Minnesota governor and running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris gave a wholesome interview about gutters and how to look after them – and it turns out it’s something he’s incredibly passionate about.

Speaking on the social media series SubwayTakes, Walz drilled down on his love for proper gutter care – and he believes that care and attention given to them says a lot about a person.

After being invited to share his “take”, Walz stated how important gutter care is to him – saying “it’s personal for me”.









“You get your basement wet. You get ice dams. [It] causes a lot of problems,” he said, talking about the problems it can bring.

“Now, the other dangerous thing is that when you live in Minnesota, fall’s a great time of year. There’s a lot of leaves.”

He went on to say how he’d fix the problem, saying: “You can put a gutter helmet over the top of it.”

Walz even believes levels of gutter maintenance can tell him a lot about an individual, saying: “I try not to be judgmental on people, but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody.”

Social media users shared the “incredible” clip online, with some hailing him “America’s dad”.













Meanwhile, Gus Walz has received an outpouring of support on social media after conservative commentator Ann Coulter cruelly called him “weird" in a now-deleted post.



The 17-year-old son of Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was overcome with emotion as he watched his father give a speech on stage at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night (August 21).

