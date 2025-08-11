‘Tinder leave’ is now a thing – and yes, it gets you out of work to date

Trying to juggle a full-time job, a social life, the gym and a dating life? It often feels like 24 hours just isn’t enough. But now, the traditional nine-to-five grind is getting a modern update.

Some forward-thinking companies are offering a new kind of perk, and it’s surprisingly romantic.

Enter: ‘Tinder leave’ – yes, actual time off work to go on a date.

In a bold step away from boomer-era work culture, these businesses are recognising that dating takes time. And sometimes, a swipe right really is worth clocking off for.

One agency leading the charge is Whiteline Group, a marketing firm based in Thailand. The company introduced ‘Tinder leave’ after growing demand from staff.

While the finer details of the policy remain a little vague, it’s believed employees are entitled to take time off for around one Tinder date per month.

iStock

Staff won’t just be able to clock off in the name of love – they’ll also be treated to six-month Tinder Gold and Platinum subscriptions, available to all employees, according to the New York Post.

Over on TikTok, one employee was quick to show how she made the most of the perk.

She spent her Tinder leave cycling around the city, snacking on watermelon, and rounding off the day with a sit-down meal – proof that the policy isn’t just about dating, but about slowing down and enjoying the moment outside of work.

It comes after Tinder announced it was testing a new height filter feature, and the dating app's latest move sparked a lot of reaction online.

Indy100 reached out to Whiteline Group for comment

