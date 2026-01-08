Phasmophobia devs launch new publishing label to help out other indie studios

The developers behind hit indie ghost hunting game Phasmophobia have started up a new publishing label to help other studios get their games out there and give them support they may need.

Kinetic Games is the developer of Phasmophobia and has launched Kinetic Publishing, where small indie teams will be able to access help such as financial, legal and marketing support and wider development guidance.

Kinetic Publishing will focus on a small slate, meaning each team will get specific attention alongside tailored support.

Kinetic Games CEO and solo developer Daniel Knight said the publishing label has been set up to help indie studios with support he wished he had when he released Phasmophobia in 2020.

Phasmophobia has since gone on to sell more than 25m copies in Early Access with a dedicated development team of around 30.



Kinetic Games CEO and solo developer Daniel Knight / Supplied

“It's such an exciting time for indie game development, I can say in the past five years I've learned so much," said Knight.

"The fact we've grown so much as a company means we're now in the place where we want to support studios who come under our wing and provide the support I'd have appreciated at the start of my journey."

Kinetic Publishing is looking to take on games from small teams and solo developers across the world who have a clear vision for their title and are 12-18 months out from release.

Director of Marketing and Partnerships Asim Tanvir / Supplied

Asim Tanvir, director of marketing and partnerships, said: "We want to join the ranks of supportive indie publishers who champion and encourage creativity.

"We hope the guidance and support we provide to indie teams will help in ensuring they succeed in what they do best, as well as encouraging innovation within the development space."



Kinetic Games development teams will remain solely focused on Phasmophobia.

Game developers who are interested and are looking for a publisher can contact Kinetic here.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.