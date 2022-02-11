Spoilers ahead.

Wordle has taken the world by storm – and if you haven't yet given the game a go then peer pressure has nothing on you. The viral puzzle game even saved the life of a woman being held hostage by a naked man – another story.

Despite its incredible success, Wordle players woke up in fury after the game finally moved to New York Times ownership. This meant that all the hard-earned work and streaks had been reset.

On the other hand, if you're new to the game now is the perfect time to start.

The rules are pretty simple, so don't worry if you're a beginner. Basically, players have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

Want a clue for today's word? Hint: It contains one vowel and you might find it in the stomach, small intestine or throat.

The answer for Thursday 10th February is "ULCER".



Well done to those who guessed correctly (and if you answered incorrectly there's always tomorrow's puzzle to redeem yourself).Though if you want another bash at it you could always be sneaky and use an Incognito tab for another shot.

