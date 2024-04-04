⁠⁠Toddler caught with two kilos of cocaine in backpack

A woman has been arrested in Alabama after her three-year-old toddler was caught with two kilograms of cocaine in his backpack.

Tierra Hill, 35, reportedly faces counts of chemical endangerment of a child. She also faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana second-degree, and tampering with physical evidence, after authorities launched an investigation after allegedly storing drugs in her house.

Police stopped her for a search on 31 March, where they reportedly discovered she was in possession of a firearm, approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Hill after receiving reliable information she had a large amount of drugs at her home in Mobile.

Her child was wearing a backpack containing two kilograms of cocaine. They found another kilogram and two handguns in a separate bag.

Three other children (aged 8, 10 and 15) were also present.

"It is absurd how reckless this situation was,” Sheriff Paul Burch said. "There was a total disregard for the law and the children’s well-being. ... There are a lot of possibilities that could have occurred had the children ingested any of the cocaine or been exposed to it. Then you got these young children that have handguns in their reach as well."

"It’s just alarming that a mother would allow their children to be exposed to these types of things,” the sheriff added. "She has to see a judge before bond is set, but my two cents is she ought to sit her butt in jail until she goes to trial. She subjected those children to extremely dangerous situations."

