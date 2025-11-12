Woody and Buzz take on modern tech in Toy Story 5 trailer – and fans have thoughts

Pixar’s much-loved Toy Story franchise is officially returning next year with a fifth instalment – and this time, there’s a new villain in town.

Tom Hanks reprises his role as Woody, Tim Allen returns as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up once again as cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O’Brien will also join the voice cast as a toilet-training tech toy named Smarty Pants.

In the newly released trailer sweeping social media, the iconic toys – Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang – face an unexpected challenge when they find themselves going head-to-head with modern technology: a frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee.

Unsurprisingly, feeds were flooded with responses to the teaser, with many praising the film’s bold decision to make a children’s tablet the story’s antagonist.

One viewer wrote: "I hope the film conveys how screens eat up a child's hobbies, interests, literacy, and ability to function socially."

To which another humorously quipped: "The new villain is an iPad with Disney+ installed. With the movie Toy Story 5 playing on it."

Another fan added: "It truly is a powerful notion if they can manage to weave that message in without it feeling too heavy-handed, showing folks the beauty of those tangible toys again. I'm hoping this Toy Story instalment reminds folks of the simple joys that come from genuine, unplugged play."

A third commented: "This is a necessary and brilliant commentary on modern parenting. Toy Story has always been relevant, and this plot is perfectly timed."

One viewer even suggested it could be "the most important kids’ movie in years if they pull it off."

Elsewhere, others took to memes to poke fun at the inevitable age gap in cinema audiences, with millennial fans preparing to share the experience alongside a whole new generation.

Meanwhile, some fans were scratching their heads, curious to see how Woody finds his way back home after running away with Bo Peep at the end of the previous film.









In a statement, director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris shared: "It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favourite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences.

"Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humour and heart — has been incredible."

Toy Story 5 will release in cinemas on 19 June 2026

