Fans dub Niko Omilana the 'best YouTuber of all time' after his zero-money world tour

Niko Omilana’s latest travel series has sparked a wave of admiration from fans, with many declaring, "We made the right person famous".

Over the past month, the YouTuber has captured global attention with his ambitious project: travelling the world without spending a single penny.

While most online content can feel samey-samey and strictly reserved for passive viewing, Niko has once again found a way to keep things interesting. From his early days at Stafford College to growing a YouTube empire from wild pranks, challenges, and Beta Squad videos, his content has consistently combined creativity, skilled editing and humour.

The '$0 World Tour' series began with the first episode, I Travelled Around The Entire Earth with $0, documenting his adventures across all seven continents.

Along the way, Niko relied on the generosity of strangers, including the now-famous TukTuk driver Kambon, whom he first met during a previous trip to Thailand. Kambon not only helped Niko navigate his travels but also became a key figure in the finale.

In the final episode, Niko brought Kambon to the UK to fulfil his lifelong dream of visiting Old Trafford, where the pair watched a Manchester United game together. Niko also surprised other strangers who had helped him along the way, giving each £1,000 as a token of gratitude.

Beyond the adventures, Niko calculated the costs he would have incurred if he had paid for travel, accommodation, and experiences, estimating a total of £33,825. He donated this amount across charities on all seven continents, including The Salvation Army, Feantsa, Child’s Dream Kindertraum, CUFA (Central Única das Favelas), The Water Project, Oceanites, and Mission Australia.

Inevitably, fans are now taking to social media to share their thoughts and praise Niko for his work.

TikToker Sully (@sully_verse) hailed Niko "the greatest YouTuber of all time," highlighting his "ideas and creativity".

"He pulls it off every single time," he added.

The series left many people in their feelings, especially during the final episode.

Appreciation also flooded in for the production crew, thanks to their "incredible camera work, editing and cinematics".

"The editing behind the scenes has to be appreciated. That is huge. This should be on Netflix," one penned.

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "Niko didn’t do this for content; he singlehandedly restored our faith in humanity. His journey proved there’s never a difference between language, culture, experience or people when kindness is universal. Because wherever you are in this world, someone is willing to help you. Humanity still speaks one language, and it’s compassion. You deserve this, Niko, our utmost respect goes to you."

