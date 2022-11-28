It wouldn't be Christmas without the anti-climatic Trafalgar Square Christmas tree that everyone loves to hate – but it's no wonder Brits are convinced Norway hates them, judging by the current state of it.

Since 1947, a Christmas tree has been sent by Norway every year to thank Britain for its support during the Second World War. This year marks the 75th year of the tradition.

On Monday (November 28), the 68ft (21m) tall tree officially landed in London's famous square, looking a little worse for wear.

While it's the thought that counts, people were quick to bombard Twitter: some were offended by the gesture, others called disgruntled Brits "ungrateful" and some were completely over it.

Some suggested the tree was symbolic of the current state of Britain, with the cost of living crisis soaring in the run-up to Christmas and inflation surging 11.1 per cent from a year earlier – the highest in more than 40 years.

One person said: "We literally have the saddest Xmas tree in the world at Trafalgar Square year on year."

Another wanted to start new traditions, after living deja vu from last year. They wrote: "I know the history behind why we are gifted this tree but this is the 2nd year in a row that London has been sent a p**s poor tree. Maybe it's time to end the tradition & get our own tree. It's Trafalgar Square ffs."

Meanwhile, another joked: "Ok, own up, who switched out the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree for one from Wish mid-journey?"

Last week, the British Embassy Oslo took to Twitter to reassure Brits the tree was in great condition upon sending.

They tweeted: "The @trafalgartree is now on its way to London. A pleasure hosting @LM_Westminster this weekend, and thanks to @Oslokommune for a wonderful ceremony! The tree remains a symbol of the close #GBNO relationship.

"Disclaimer: The #TrafalgarTree was in perfect condition when it left!"

The 2022 tree will be on display until January 6, when it will be taken down and shredded for compost.

