Taylor Swift fans hit back at Travis Kelce liking a 'pro-Trump' post

Swifties have responded to Travis Kelce liking an Instagram post of Donald Trump and Sage Steele at a UFC event.

Former ESPN host Steele uploaded a string of photos from the event last month, racking up almost 60,000 likes in the process.

"What. A. Night. After years of covering @ufc at ESPN, I FINALLY got to see it live & in person. Game changer. THANK YOU @danawhite ... for EVERYTHING! Great people, great event, great fights! (Check out the last video - it's the final minute of the main card fight .. so intense!!!) 🇺🇸#ufc299," she wrote at the time.

Now, Swift fans have latched on to one like in particular – and it's from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

In a viral post making the rounds on X/Twitter, one Taylor Swift fan reshared the post, writing: "Do I even need to say anything?"

The post was flooded with fellow Swifties with one joking: "It’s like he’s asking Taylor to end it lol."

Another added: "Oh Taylor run run run."

Meanwhile, others were quick to jump to Kelce's defence...





"Or maybe he just liked a post! I don’t think we need to overanalyze someone liking a post," one hit back, while another suggested: "I know it’s hard for people to see all sides of things but maybe, just maybe, he is liking a post of an ESPN sports broadcaster that is happy that SHE got to see the UFC event live that she has always reported on. The post mentions nothing about the folks in the picture."

It comes after Kelce was on the receiving end of social media backlash in 2020 for saying he was "excited" for the "crazy opportunity" to visit the White House after the Super Bowl.

The sports star hit back at reports at the time, writing: "Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness... regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.