Content creator Trisha Paytas clapped back at critics after they slammed her for a "dangerous" Instagram picture of her newborn daughter.

The social media influencer– who skyrocketed to online fame on YouTube in 2006 – is known for being embroiled in controversy.

One of the controversies was her sharing that she'd named her daughter Malibu Barbie, which trolls considered a "cruel and selfish" choice.

In the weeks since then, Paytas has found herself at the center of criticism, this time after posting a photo of her daughter, who was propped up in an armchair, alongside the caption: "Introducing my new podcast host."

Commenters on Instagram immediately shared comments about the baby's positioning.

One person wrote: "Trish, please don't do that, that is so dangerous for her neck she's not even a month she needs neck support."

"She should not be sitting up like that without support at 2 weeks old," another added.

A third wrote: "Support her neck. She is not able to do it. What if she fell over while you were putting her in this position? She cannot support herself."

Taking to the comments section of her post, Paytas addressed some of the concerns people had about the baby.

"Hey, everyone. Thanks for all the sweet comments. I love showing Malibu and what we are doing throughout the day," her response began.

"I just ask, if you're not her pediatrician, to not comment or speculate on medical conditions. She has a pediatrician she sees every 2 weeks in this newborn stage, and everything is fine :) she drinks formula, and that's why she's got white on her tongue," she continued.

She also acknowledged that people are trying to be helpful, but the "medical speculation" does spread "false information online," and if anyone has any parenting advice that's "non-medical," let her know.

