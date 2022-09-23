If you've played video games for any period of time you'll probably be more than familiar with rhythm-based music games such as Guitar Hero or Rock Band.
These games often involved the player using a replica of an instrument and hitting the buttons at the right time in order to play the song correctly.
With that in mind, a new game is in town and it is taking the internet by storm, mostly because of just how funny it is.
Trombone Champ, which can be purchased on Steam, dubs itself "the world's first trombone-based rhythm music game. A statement on the game's official website read as: "Honk, blow, & toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?"
The game itself is pretty simple. You just play the notes as they appear on the screen but the hidden gem of the game is that it is really funny and as a result a lot of these 20+ famous songs sound hilarious.
Don't believe us? Here are a few Trombone Champ tunes for you to sample.
God Save the King
\u201cTrombone Champ is literally the only game I wish I had made. It's absolutely out of this world god tier. Fuck. \n\nIf you have an respect for life, you will play it, laugh and curse the geniuses behind it. #TromboneChamp\u201d— Liam Edwards \u26f3\ufe0f CURSED TO GOLF OUT NOW\u26f3\ufe0f (@Liam Edwards \u26f3\ufe0f CURSED TO GOLF OUT NOW\u26f3\ufe0f) 1663726952
Stars and Stripes Forever
\u201cplease rise for our national anthem\u201d— Kam \u201cTrombone Champ\u201d Konek (@Kam \u201cTrombone Champ\u201d Konek) 1663465432
William Tell Overture
Beethoven's Fifth Symphony
\u201cThe world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc\u201d— PC Gamer (@PC Gamer) 1663717826
Entry of the Gladiators
\u201cMy brain when I sit down and try to do literally anything. #TromboneChamp\u201d— alt-fire enthusiast \ud83d\udd2b (@alt-fire enthusiast \ud83d\udd2b) 1663785779
Skip to My Lou
\u201c\u201cSkip to my Lou\u201d at a brisk tempo on Trombone Champ\u201d— Threatening Music Notation (@Threatening Music Notation) 1663822809
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
\u201cY'all seriously need to check out Trombone Champ. GOTY. Hands down.\u201d— Beefy 5-Layer Rito (@Beefy 5-Layer Rito) 1663792919
O Canada
\u201cpetition to have people playing o canada on trombone champ instead of people singing at sens home games \n\n\u201d— brianne. (@brianne.) 1663792588
Needless to say, the game has gone viral and people are already calling in the 'Game of the Year' and rightfully so.
