If you've played video games for any period of time you'll probably be more than familiar with rhythm-based music games such as Guitar Hero or Rock Band.

These games often involved the player using a replica of an instrument and hitting the buttons at the right time in order to play the song correctly.

With that in mind, a new game is in town and it is taking the internet by storm, mostly because of just how funny it is.

Trombone Champ, which can be purchased on Steam, dubs itself "the world's first trombone-based rhythm music game. A statement on the game's official website read as: "Honk, blow, & toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?"

The game itself is pretty simple. You just play the notes as they appear on the screen but the hidden gem of the game is that it is really funny and as a result a lot of these 20+ famous songs sound hilarious.

Don't believe us? Here are a few Trombone Champ tunes for you to sample.

God Save the King

Stars and Stripes Forever

William Tell Overture

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony

Entry of the Gladiators

Skip to My Lou

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

O Canada





Needless to say, the game has gone viral and people are already calling in the 'Game of the Year' and rightfully so.

