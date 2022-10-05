Donald Trump has apparently raged about how badly Rudy Giuliani’s poo stinks.

In a new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claims there were different levels of loyalty among Trump aides after the 2016 campaign.

"The moment created a new hierarchy of loyalties among Trump intimates: [Chris] Christie, as the counterattack came together, made himself unavailable for the rest of the weekend, while [Rudy] Giuliani volunteered to represent the campaign on the Sunday talk shows,” she wrote.

Haberman then claimed that while Trump and Giuliani were aboard the former president's plane, he "loudly complained" about "the odor after Giuliani had used one of the plane’s bathrooms, so that other aides could hear."

"Rudy! That’s f**king disgusting!" Trump yelled.

Haberman also claimed that the former president tapped Giuliani to lead his legal team because no one wanted to go as far as he wanted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.



"Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don’t care," he allegedly said. "My lawyers are terrible."

During the January 6 hearings, Giuliani told Trump to prematurely declare victory when he was "apparently inebriated".

He has also backed several conspiracy theories, such as trying to persuade Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers about evidence of voter fraud.

"We’ve got lots of theories; we just don’t have the evidence," he reportedly said.

Giuliani also claimed Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman committed voter fraud, which led to them receiving racist threats online.

Indy100 reached out to Rudy Giuliani’s rep for comment.

