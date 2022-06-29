The details coming out in the January 6 hearings surrounding Donald Trump are damning – but rather than condemn them, his fans are already making memes about the whole thing.

The January 6 committee held its most high-profile hearing yet, with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifying and painting an illuminating portrait of Trump behind the scenes of the final days of his presidency.

Ms Hutchinson told how an “irate” Donald Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he was not being taken to the US Capitol.

Ms Hutchinson testified that the former president attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead – and he also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secret Service agent, named Bobby Engel.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Mr Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

“Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she added.

The social media account Right Wing Watch, which describes itself as “a project of People For the American Way that monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organizations”, has been highlighting reactions from Trump fanatics in the wake of the revelations.

One post from the far-right commentator Nick Fuentes on Truth Social sees a doctored picture of Trump in a car pointing a gun at the camera.

The text reads: “I’m the f***ing President.

“*reaches for the wheel with one hand*

“*grabs you by the neck with the other*”

It comes after Hutchinson, who served then-chief of staff Mark Meadows as a liaison between the West Wing and Congress, joined the panel for a surprise session of live testimony as the panel’s sole witness - and delivered the most damning testimony yet.

Trump himself has been reacting by rage posting during the latest revelations from the January 6 hearings.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

