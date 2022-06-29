Donald Trump has been rage posting during the latest revelations from the January 6 hearings.

The former president threw a tantrum on Truth Social after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified.

Ms Hutchinson told how an “irate” Doanld Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he was not being taken to the US Capitol.

Ms Hutchinson testified that the former president attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead – and he also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secret Service agent, named Bobby Engel.

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Mr Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

“Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she added.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to comment in real time Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

As you’d guess, Trump had a few things to say about the remarkable testimony - and alleged her comments were false.

Trump also commented on the testimony from Ms Hutchinson around comments surrounding metal detectors in the capitol, alleging that Trump did not care if they marched to the Capitol carrying guns or knives, as he didn’t believe himself to be a target of any potential violence.

Trump was quick to react to the testimony online Truth Social

She said that Trump was angry with the Secret Service for using metal-detecting magnetometers to keep armed people out of the fenced-off area where he spoke.



“I overheard the president say something to the effect of 'I don't f***ing care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the f***ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the f-ing mags away,” she said.

"I didn’t want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that?" he posted.

"Not me! Besides, there were no guns found or brought into the Capitol Building…So where were all of these guns?"

The comments, however, are not true. A number of his supporters were found to be carrying firearms when storming the Capitol and were subsequently charged.

