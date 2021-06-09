Tucker Carlson calls Obama a ‘hater’- and Twitter was quick to point out the obvious

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says former President Barack Obama is “a hater”, and people were quick to point out that people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

On Tuesday, Carlson, who often indulges in anti-immigrant rhetoric and strays towards white nationalist dog-whistles on his show, criticized Obama’s criticism of particular “right-wing media” in his CNN interview with Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Obama expressed that these organizations “monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened”.

“Low and behold, the single most important issue to them, apparently, right now, is critical race theory. Who knew?” Obama continued.

Carlson hit back with claims that the former president “spent eight years dividing the country along racial lines,” he said of Obama’s presidency. “You’d think that would be enough, more than most people do.”

He said that Obama returned to let people know that if they have an issue with “our kids’ teachers telling us that some races are better than others, then you, my friend, are the racist.”

Then, in what some would call a petty move, Carlson had this to say: “That guy [Obama] is a hater, for real,” he further added in response to Obama Mocking conservatives’ focus on critical race theory instead of the nation’s most pressing issues.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Carlson’s jab at Obama.

“How do they say these things with a straight face?” wrote one person.

“Ummm... Pres. Obama was basically recapping segments that Carlson has actually done. A few years ago, he did a rant where he basically said that white people are not racist for wanting fewer brown people in their neighborhoods that are changing ‘too quickly’,” wrote another.

Check out what others had to say about Carlson’s commentary.