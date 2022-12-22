TV editing error makes Mariah Carey change appearance halfway through show

Mariah Carey performed her recent concert special at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

However, a TV editing error appeared to change her hairstyle halfway through the show.

On Tuesday (20 December), Carey's "Merry Christmas to All!" special aired on CBS and featured some of her holiday classics like "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

But as she was performing one of her hit songs, "Fantasy," some eagle-eyed viewers noticed her hair turned from curly to straight in an instant.

"Look at Mariah Carey's hair. LOOK CLOSELY. Her hair goes from curly to straight. Did she perform twice before edits?" tweeted Darren M Haynes, an 11-time Emmy-winning sports director and anchor for CBS affiliate WUSA9.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People took to the comment section of the post to give their take, with many writing that Carey did more than one performance before the edits.

One person wrote: "Artists do this all the time??? Tired of y'all tryna have a gotcha moment with Mariah."

"As someone who has edited a ton of multi-cam/multi-take performances for a tv show, this is pretty common. Cameras are always moving and losing focus; fans get in the way etc. It's always something. Artists sometimes do not realize not to make changes between takes/sets," another added.

However, others joked that the humidity from the stage lights caused her hair to fall.

"Local man doesn't know humidity loosens curls," a third wrote.

A fourth added: "But lemme tell you that my hair has spat in the face of science and deflated onstage in this exact amount of time, so…"

Check out other reactions below.





The songstress did, in fact, have two concerts filmed in the "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All" special.

She performed at Madison Square Garden on 13 December and at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on 11 December.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

