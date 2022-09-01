Ninja, a popular Twitch game streamer, changed his name to "User Not Found" on Twitter, deleted his posts, and said that he "needs a break."

On Thursday (1 September), the streamer (real name Richard Tyler Blevins) took to the social media platform to share the following message: "I just need a break…I don't know when I'll be back or where."

A few hours before, the streamer also tweeted a link to his Twitch account. "Big things are coming," he captioned the post.

Fans of the creator shared well wishes and surprise by the creator's comments.

One person wrote:" We'll be here when you get back, king. Take it easy!"

"This better be a troll; if not, hope all is well Ily," another added, while a third wrote: "Love u, bro, here if u need."

Someone thinks that Ninja is dropping hints about his next move and added: "Him saying when or where is a dead giveaway. This man's is switching platforms."

At the end of August, Ninja noted that a scheduled call with YouTube was cancelled.

It's not clear what the call was about or why it was cancelled, but fans assumed the star would be signing an exclusive deal with the Google-owned social platform.

Two years ago, Ninja returned to streaming on Twitch, which was just a year after signing a first-of-a-kind exclusive streaming deal with Mixer.

With this timeline, it's possible that Ninja's contract with Twitch concluded sometime in August,

And looking at Ninja's streaming page on Twitch, it seems like he's lost his partnership status, which could indicate that he may have left the platform.

