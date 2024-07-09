Twitch star 'Sketch' supported after apologising for OnlyFans leaks

Twitch streamer “Sketch” has apologised on a live stream after OnlyFans leaks of him went viral online.

Adult content site OnlyFans has become relatively mainstream over the years, with celebrities such as Lily Allen and Drea de Matteo being open about having accounts on the platform.

But for Twitch streamer, Sketch, who didn’t want people to know about his OnlyFans past, he was forced to address it in a live stream after explicit adult content of him went viral online.

In the stream, Sketch confirmed it was him in the videos and apologised to fans. He explained he was dealing with “addiction problems” at the time of the recording.

“That was me,” he said. “Two years ago I did some stuff. I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. I’m a changed person.”

Sketch added: “But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for two years. Started social media, just kind of d**king around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what. Weight lifted off my shoulders. God is good. All the time.”









The streamer went on to explain that his original “plan A” was to completely quit streaming and social media if the content ever got out.

Sketch became emotional as he thanked fellow streamer and friend FaZe Banks and his parents for supporting through the difficult time and “saving” him.

Sketch also received support from Kai Cenat, one of the top streamers on the internet, who questioned why people care so much.









He opened up more, explaining: “My original plan was, there’s two things. One, either be delusional and think it’s never gonna come out, or two, what’s the plan after?

“The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now.”

Closing out the video, he said he’s rather people “know my flaws” and vowed to keep streaming.

