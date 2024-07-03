Lily Allen joins OnlyFans after feet pics go viral

Lily Allen is cashing in on her viral feet pics by joining OnlyFans.

It comes after the 'Smile' singer received high ratings on the foot-ranking website WikiFeet and announced the news she has joined the subscription social platform via her Instagram Stories.

According to WikiFeet, Allen's trotters are 5 stars and there are over 600 snaps on them on the website.

In an Insta Story post to her 1.6m followers, Allen shared a snap displaying her fresh black pedicure from a trip to Italy with a link to her OnlyFans page where her username is @lilyallenftse500.

Some of the posts Allen has shared about her OnlyFans

But the foot puns didn't stop there. In further posts, Allen used captions such as “La Dolce Feeta!” and “sole trader."

A subscription to Allen's OnlyFans costs $10 per month and so far she has posted four photos and six videos.

Previously, 'The Fear' singer has mentioned how she learned about her feet being highly rated by the internet.

"I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” she said on her BBC Sounds podcast 'Miss Me?'

“My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Allen went on to say that Khloé Kardashian was the person who told her that she “could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans.”

To which co-host Miquita Oliver asked if she’d ditch the podcast for this career avenue, and Allen replied: “Yeah."

