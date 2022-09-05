Twitch has welcomed back one of its streamers, Kimmikka, who was banned last month for having sex during a live broadcast.

A clip of the action circulated across Twitter, racking up 12.4 million views in the process. It showed the woman's face as she tried to maintain composure by responding to comments.

While the viral footage did not show any body parts (luckily), the reflection from the window gave the couple's game away. In one part of the video, her boyfriend's face appears as he stands behind her.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Kimmikka's facial expressions kicked off the speculations, leading to a ban. She called the incident a "drunken accident."

She forwarded the official Twitch email, notifying her of the seven-day ban, to former streamer Jidion.



Upon her Twitch return, her following had grown from 231 to 1,800 (at the time of writing) – though much of social media still believed the act warranted a permanent ban from the platform.



"Should be banned for life! No questions asked," one Twitter user said, while a second user quizzed: "Wait, she only got a seven-day ban?"

"She only got a seven-day ban," another tweeted, before sharing her personal experience on the platform: "I got a permaban for asking another streamer if my dog could mate w/ hers because they would have cute puppies, permabanned for 'sexual harassment', the f**k?"

The Amazon-owned platform enforces a strict policy against explicit material.

Twitch's community guidelines state: "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited. Content or activities that threaten or promote sexual violence or exploitation are strictly prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement."



Her channel now greets people with the message: "This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.