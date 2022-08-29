A popular Twitch streamer was banished from the platform for sexual content.

Earlier this week (24 August), Kimmikka was banned for having live sex during one of her broadcasts. While the footage didn't explicitly show any body parts (thankfully), the window reflection gave it away.

The pair were drinking alcohol while the camera focused primarily on her face. Her facial expressions soon started to change, creating suspicions in the comments.

Her partner's face can also be seen in the background at one point, while the streamer tried to keep things discrete by continuing to respond to viewers.

In response to the embarrassing NSFW ordeal, the streamer said it was a "drunken accident", and she had been issued a seven-day ban from Twitch.

The footage soon went viral across Twitter, with one user saying: "She did NOT think this through".



Another could not fathom how she thought she'd get away with the act, penning: "The fact she thought she could get away with this LMFAO".

Others were in a state of confusion.

"HOW IS THIS REAL," one quizzed, while a second tweeted: "Everyone argued it wasn’t a porn site, and now we are here".

The Amazon-owned platform enforces a strict policy against explicit material.

Their community guidelines state: "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited. Content or activities that threaten or promote sexual violence or exploitation are strictly prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement."

Her channel now greets people with the message: "This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."





