Elon Musk has renewed his offer to buy Twitter for the original cost of $44bn - and many employees at the social media platform don't feel happy.

On Monday (3 October), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sent a letter to Twitter proposing to follow through with his acquisition of the social network for a whopping after he was set to purchase it in April before pulling out of the deal in July.

But in the latest development in the months-long Twitter buyout saga, staff members had a lot on their minds and aired their grievances on the social media platform.

“Living the plot of succession is f****** exhausting,” wrote Rumman Chowdhury, who is the director of the META (ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) team for the platform.

In another tweet, she added: “I am sitting on 2023 company-wide strategy readouts, and I guess we are going to collectively ignore what’s going on.”

Another employee named Parker Lyons, a senior financial analyst at Twitter, has a whole slew of reactionary gifs added to his page about the Musk purchasing news.

Many even included crying memes.

“Writing my little emails today,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of a young girl crying while coloring.

EJ Samson, the head of digital Content and Social for Twitter global business marketing, also chimed in, encouraging his colleagues to go for a little stroll alongside a dystopian styled video of a model strutting down the mud runway at the Balenciaga fashion show.

Check out other tweets and reactions below.

According to CNN Business, Twitter employees lashed out at the news of Musk’s Twitter buyout proposal on On Blind, an anonymous forum used by employees of different companies.

And in Twitter’s internal Slack messaging system, employees questioned what would happen if Twitter’s board didn’t accept Musk’s offer, with some frightened that the company's stock would plummet, the New York Timesstated.

The tech billionaire himself tweeted about his upcoming purchase and also alluded to creating a future app dubbed “X.”

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” he wrote on 4 October.

