Tyla gets lifted up Met Gala stairs after struggling to walk in dress

A video of signer Tyla being carried up the stairs at this year's Met Gala has gone viral after she struggled to move in her dress.

The South African singer wore custom Balmain to her first Met Gala, and the internet quickly fell in love with her look, but a video of her being lifted up the stairs by staff has quickly overshadowed her stunning look.

On Twitter, one user simply called the incident "fashion!":

Another joked that she was getting "princess treatment":

Whilst another called her a "doll":

But the majority of the internet just couldn't help but laugh:

In an interview with Vogue on the carpet, Tyla said she wanted to wear something "out of the box", adding that it was "amazing" to be at the Met Gala.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.