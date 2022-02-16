Whenever getting a taxi or an Uber, there is always a chance that you are going to encounter the unexpected on the journey.

That's exactly what one man experienced when catching an Uber one morning and just happened to look over at his driver's shoulder at what had been on his media player.

TikToker Sal (@scrunj) shared a clip of the awkward moment he realised what his Uber driver had been watching prior to him jumping in the car.

"Glad my Uber driver paused his porn to pick me up," Sal's wrote in text overlay on the video to explain what his footage showed.

It soon became clear when he began to zoom in on the driver's dashboard to show what came up on the media player which was a paused porn video with the title: "Busty Latin Cam-s**t.”

Unimpressed with what he discovered on his journey, Sal wrote in the post caption: "smh" [Shaking my head].









Since sharing the uncomfortable clip, Sal's TikTok has received 4m views, as well as nearly 150,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people where some were amused at the situation

One person joked: "Should have asked him to hit play on his music."

"Once he dropped me off I would’ve said 'I’ll let you finish your business,'" another person jested.

Someone else added: "Man’s caught in 4K literally lmao."

"The IRL example of 'Gotta put me first'," a fourth person replied.

While others were more creeped out at what Sal had discovered in terms of the NSFW video being on the driver's display for customers to see - especially given the fact it appeared to be 9.18 am in the morning.

One person wrote: "That’s unsettling lol!"

"That would make me sooo uncomfortable," another person said.

Someone else added: "He's [the driver] either the funniest or weirdest dude ever."

However, some pointed out there may be a technical reason why the video appeared on the driver's dashboard without him actually watching it in his car.

One person said: "To be fair, if I watch a video on my phone and don't close the app, this automatically happens. He may have been watching this before bed last night."

"lmaoooo sometimes your phone connects to your car and it plays the last audio file opened. Sh*t happens," another person wrote.

