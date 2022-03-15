A Ukrainian refugee hilariously set his priorities straight live on air by asking a reporter whether cannabis was legal in Britain yet.

Sky News interviewedrefugees boarding a bus near Kyiv to flee the country last week. The reporter explained how the people appeared "very stressed" before asking a man: "Are you alright?"

The man took a laid back approach and derailed the live interview by asking: "Is cannabis legal in Great Britain?"

Making a swift subject change, the host then asked how many people were trapped on the bus, but the man had other things on his mind: "I smoke weed, legalise, 420. American?"

The reporter re-attempted her initial question but was soon interrupted when he quizzed: "Is cannabis legalised in Great Britain?"

"I'm glad that's all you're thinking about," she joked before moving on.

Inevitably, the "quality" clip circulated on social media and garnered much attention as it resurfaced this week.



"The most important question before you emigrate," one jested, while another added: "I love how he is weighing up his choices of next location."

One user's attention turned to the reporter's protective gear, asking, "Why has the news reporter got her equestrian gear on?"

While another joked: "He's so stressed he needs a joint."

Despite the brief moment of light relief, more than two million people have fled the country since the invasion started three weeks ago – and now, the UK has launched a scheme to house those escaping the crisis.



Under this route, Ukrainians will be granted three years in the UK to seek safety, with entitlement to work, and access to benefits and public services.

Brits who host a refugee will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 a month, along with additional payment to support children who will need to be accommodated within the education system.







