Unbelievable footage of a Ukrainian man casually shaving while a Russian rocket sits in his kitchen next to him has gone viral online.

The shocking footage exemplifies how even in bleak war times life goes on, even when a piece of military equipment hangs from your ceiling.

In the clip that was posted on Reddit’s r/Damnthatsinteresting sub, the Ukrainian man showed the hole in his kitchen ceiling where the rocket came into his home.

The poster of the clip captioned it, writing: “A piece of a Russian ork rocket flew into the home of a Ukrainian.”

The unnamed man could be seen casually shaving in the sink with the large rocket taller than him hanging down from the ceiling to his right.

Redditors in the comments couldn’t believe how calm and casual the man was being, given there is a piece of a missile in his house.

One user in the comments wrote: “Bruh i won’t go into my room if there’s a spider this man is shaving with a rocket.”



Another shocked viewer wrote: “A piece? Isn’t that the whole dang rocket?!”

The person who posted the clip replied, explaining: “This is the upper stage of a rocket, it doesn't explode, it just falls from the sky anywhere.”

Someone else joked: “He's not getting his deposit back.”

Another asked: “Who the f**k do you call about this?”

“I wouldn't even move it. Nice conversation piece for when you have guests,” another suggested.

Another person was thinking along the same lines, writing: “Nice new piece of furniture. Could be upcycled to make a nice lamp.”

